Friday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines.

Apple

A rare working Apple -1, the computer that began the legacy of Steve Jobs and Apple, is set to go up for auction later in May and experts believe it could sell for nearly $650,000.

Less than half of the Apple-1’s that were built have survived.

The computer sold for $666.66 when it was released in 1976.

Prescription drug

Almost half of Americans have used prescription drugs in the past year.

A new report from the National Center for Health Statistics says that’s actually a drop from 10 years ago.

Asthma meds were the most common among children.

Adolescents were the most prescribed to treat ADD.

For those 20 to 59, anti-depressants were most common and 60 and older took the most cholesterol-lowering medication.

GM Ohio plant

An electric truck company could buy GM’s shuttered Lordstown, Ohio factory.

The company confirmed Wednesday that it’s in talks with Cincinnati-based Workhorse Group to sell the huge facility.

The company would build a commercial electric pickup truck if it buys the facility, according to the founder.

Facebook

Chris Hugest, a co-founder of Facebook, is calling for the breakup of the social media company.

In a New York Times editorial, he cites the threat of the platform’s unchecked power and that of founder Mark Zuckerberg.

He argues Facebook’s monopoly is stifling innovation and economic growth since no new social network has been created since 2011.