Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Friday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Indiana’s economy on the rise

The Hoosier State’s hospitality sector is the region’s only one to have recovered all the jobs lost during the pandemic, with a solid rise in construction activity. Data centers are also big in business.

Indianapolis airport helps bring back air travel

The Indianapolis International Airport is the fight for air travel recovery in the Midwest. Nine of the airport’s 10 busiest days happened in 2023, and reports say the airport has exceeded its pre-pandemic capacity with a recovery rate of more than 102%.

Older workers say they face ageism

Most older workers say they face age discrimination in the workplace. A study released by Pew Research Center in December found that about 1 in 5 Americans age 65 and older were employed last year, and nearly all believe that ageism in the workplace is common.

$23 billion wagered during Super Bowl bets

Twenty-six percent of the U.S. adult population wagered more than $23 billion during the Super Bowl, according to an American Gaming Association survey.

Gyms see slow down after January ends

Gyms face a tough year as key January growth screeched to a halt at the end of the month.