Red Lobster adds to list of Indiana restaurant closings

(WISH) — The ailing Red Lobster restaurant chain will be shutting down five Indiana locations, adding three more since it announced nationwide closings just a few days ago.

Here’s the list of seafood restaurants closings in Indiana:

1752 N. Shadeland Ave., Indianapolis.

1900 S. U.S. 31 Bypass (Reed Road), Kokomo.

5400 National Road East, Richmond.

3009 Brittany Court, Elkhart.

4353 Franklin St., Michigan City.

The Indianapolis and Elkhart restaurants were closed in May, according to the Red Lobster website.

In Indianapolis, two Red Lobster locations remain open: 6410 E. 82nd St. and 690 E. Thompson Road. Other Indiana locations that will remain open include ones in Avon, Anderson, Bloomington, Columbus, Fort Wayne, Lafayette, Muncie and Terre Haute, the website showed Thursday.

Red Lobster, which brought affordable shrimp and lobster to middle-class America and grew to become the largest seafood restaurant chain in the world, filed in May for bankruptcy.

Red Lobster said that it had more than $1 billion in debt and less than $30 million in cash on hand. It plans to sell its business to its lenders, and in turn, it will receive financing to stay afloat. Part of its plan is to close some locations of its nearly 600 restaurants in the meantime.

Nationally, the restaurants closing include the iconic one in Times Square in New York City.

CNN contributed to this report.