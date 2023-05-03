Ruth’s Chris Steakhouse acquired by Olive Garden parent company

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Olive Garden’s parent company, Darden Restaurants Inc., and Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. announced jointly in a release made Wednesday that Darden has acquired Ruth’s for a total of $715 million.

Ruth’s Chris was founded in 1965 in New Orleans, and is known for its signature Prime steaks served on sizzling 500-degree plates, New Orleans-inspired sides, and award-winning wine selection. The restaurant currently has 154 locations around the world.

Darden President and Chief Executive Officer Rick Cardenas, says Ruth’s Chris is a strong brand with an impressive history of delivering a high-quality dining experience.

“It fits the criteria we have for adding a brand to our portfolio and supports our winning strategy. Ruth’s Chris is a great complement to us, and I’m pleased to welcome nearly 5,000 team members to Darden,” Cardenas said in a release.

Cheryl Henry, president, CEO, and chairperson of Ruth’s, said this in a statement.

We are excited about the opportunity to join the Darden family. Our philosophy aligns well with Darden and we have a strong cultural fit that should ensure a smooth transition. It will provide more opportunities for our team members to develop in their careers as we continue to grow our 57-year-old iconic brand. Ruth’s President and CEO Cheryl Henry

The Darden Group currently includes Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Yard House, Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V’s.