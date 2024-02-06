Shingles maker cancels plans to build plant in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Anderson residents celebrated Monday night at a community meeting after finding out a potential industrial project slated for their community was canceled just before their gathering.

The project would have brought Malarkey Roofing Products to Anderson to make asphalt roofing tiles.

Mayor Thomas J. Broderick sent an email to News 8 and stakeholders in the project just before 5 p.m. Monday that said “both the city and Malarkey recognize that another location would be preferable.”

Marlene Carey, a leader for the opposition group Residents for Better Choices was pleased with the decision, citing health concerns, and potential traffic and pollution.

“We know what kind of chemicals and toxins they are able to emit; many tons of these toxic chemicals every year,” Carey said. “We’ve also seen the EPA (U.S. Environmental Protection Agency) reports that show their emissions have been increasing over the last five years.”

Jason Webster lives less than a mile from the former plant site. He wants the area to be preserved the way it is.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking. As you saw on my property out there, I feel like we’ve got a hidden little gem in Madison County, where we’re all located,” Webster said. “The first thing I’m going to worry about is what it’s going to do to the creek, the pond, and all the wildlife over there.”

Others argue Anderson needs the jobs, but the opposition group said these jobs are not worth it.

Carey said, “While our group of people that have organized are supportive of bringing jobs into the community and we are definitely supportive of development, we want to make sure that that development is safe.”

The meeting organizers still gathered Monday night with James Rybarczyk, an environmental chemist, to educate the community in case of future projects.

The Democrat mayor shared that Malarkey will consider a site outside of Madison County for its project. It is unclear if Anderson will go forward with the land annexation this project would have required.

Email from Mayor Broderick