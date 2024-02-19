Soda bottling company to close in Evansville, cutting 45 jobs

The logo for Refresco, an international soda bottling company. Refresco announced that it would be closing its Evansville, Indiana, plant in the spring of 2024, cutting 45 jobs. (Provided Photo/Refresco via LinkedIn)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — An international soda bottling company has notified the state that it will close its southern Indiana plant this spring.

Refresco, which describes itself as a global independent beverage solutions provider, will cut 45 jobs from its Evansville plant.

The majority of the layoffs were set to start on March 28.

The facility on the city’s south side off U.S. 41 is expected to fully close by April 26.

Company leaders did not give a reason for the plant closure.