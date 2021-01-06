The end: Hoosiers lament Family Video closing last of its stores

The sign outside Family Video in Shelbyville, Indiana, shows the store will soon close. (WISH Photo)

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Tuesday marked the absolute end of an era as Family Video, the last of the nationwide chains offering movie and videogame rentals announced it’s closing for good.

Family Video is closing the rest of its roughly 250 U.S. stores including about 20 in Indiana.

One manager estimated her business was down 50% to 75% after they reopened last summer after a coronavirus shutdown. There just was no way forward financially.

Movie lovers like Zyon Maynard said it just won’t be the same when these all go dark.

“It hurts my heart,” he said.

Trending Headlines

The sign out front of the store in Shelbyville states “Store closing. Everything on Sale.”

It comes at a place where everything used to be for rent.

“It’s an end of an era,” said manager Jessica Grose.

It’s an era every 1980s and ’90s child could relate to: the hunt for the perfect video cassette to bring home and pop in the VHS deck. And don’t forget to rewind.

“That was the thing to do on a Friday night, just go into a video store and roam,” Grose said.

The roaming continued Tuesday from customers. But for the first time, everything that goes out the door doesn’t need to come back.

The phone kept ringing from loyal customers who can’t believe the news.

The last rentals at the Shelbyville store happened Monday, hours after all the employees heard the news, which still brings a tear to the eye to Grose.

“It’s sad. We’re going to miss so many people, so, yeah,” Grose said, tailing off.

District Manager Matt Hill said it’s a culmination of several factors: the ease of streaming movies digitally, the lack of new big releases in 2020, and the announcement from at least one movie company that all new releases this year were going to streaming service and the theater simultaneously.

Still, customers and employees alike say some things will be missed, including the cheapness of rentals as well as their extended length: $2.99 for five nights.

“You can’t beat it,” Grose said.

“It’s cheaper,” said customer Justin Stenger.

Plus, it’s the idea that scrolling through your options is not the same as browsing through the boxes.

“Something you weren’t thinking of pops up at you so that will be missed a little bit,” Stenger said.

“It’s going to take me forever to figure out what I want to watch on Netflix,” adds Maynard.

Maynard comes here about once a week. There’s a few times he wished he rented before he bought it outright somewhere else.

“I’ve done that a couple times. ‘Oh man, that movie is terrible.’ Then I’ve saved myself on wasting money on movies,” Maynard said.

So come by while you still can.

Go on one last hunt for a movie, a TV series or a game you want long-term.

It may not feel like you’re taking home a piece of history, but you’re certainly getting a piece of a bygone era.

“Very sad, very sad,” Grose said. “We’re just going to miss our customers a lot.”

“It’s a piece of Indiana. It’s going to be missed,” added Stenger.

The Family Video locations in Shelbyville, Anderson and Lebanon are the three closest to Indianapolis. They are all closing on Feb. 28 unless they clear out their inventory early. Goods are also for sale on the Family Video website.