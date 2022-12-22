Business

Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Monica Malpass.

Average gas price in Indiana: $2.99/gallon

U.S. gas prices will end the year with a steady decline.

AAA says the national average cost for a gallon of unleaded gasoline fell to $3.14 — 12 cents less than last week.

Gas prices have now dipped below $3 in about 20 states, including Indiana, where the average price Thursday morning was $2.99 per gallon.

Spending bill to ban TikTok from government devices

The spending bill unveiled by lawmakers this week expands a ban on Chinese-owned TikTok on federal smartphones, but tough new measures targeting the tech industry didn’t make the cut.

The tech industry lobbied heavily to head off measures to establish online privacy protections, impose legal liability on social media companies for their content, and toughen antitrust rules.

Average minimum salary workers will accept: $73k

The average minimum salary most workers are willing to accept for a new job is now over $73,000, according to a survey by the New York Federal Reserve Bank.

The survey says the increase is the most pronounced for survey respondents younger than 45.

The average annual salary in job offers has now gone up to $61,000, according to the bank’s data.

Report: 2 in 3 Americans say their kids’ childhood is better than theirs

A majority of American parents say their kids are having a better childhood than they did, according to a survey conducted by Mini Brands, Disney, and OnePoll.

The survey asked 2,000 parents of children between the ages of 5 and 18 to reflect on their own childhoods.

Most adults admitted their kids are having a better go of it than they did, with 2 in 3 saying this is because they believe their children have more opportunities in life, more access to technology, and receive more affection than they did as kids.