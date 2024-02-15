Thursday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Take a look at Thursday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Car insurance rates on the rise

Car insurance costs have been on the rise, leaving drivers searching for ways to save on car ownership costs. In fact, according to a report from Bankrate, the average annual premium of full-coverage auto insurance rose to $2,543 in 2024 — up 26% from the previous year.

Indiana is under severe worker shortages

Indiana had 72 workers for every 100 openings and 162 thousand jobs open at the moment

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce says it’s considered a severe worker shortage among states.

Tech problems harm financial aid program

A handful of colleges across the country have launched their own financial aid forms as the government has had lingering tech problems with the form.

While these forms don’t replace the 2024-2025 free application for federal student aid, schools can use them to estimate financial aid awards for students.

The Department of Education doesn’t even expect to start sending the data that schools need to determine awards until mid-March. That would push the first award letters out to late March or early April.

Stocks rallied on Wednesday but did not erase all of the losses from Tuesday’s sell-off, which came on the heels of a hotter-than-expected inflation report.

Good credit could lead to love

Score is a dating app for people with good to excellent credit, and it seeks to help raise awareness about the importance of finances in relationships.

Users must have a credit score of at least 675 to use it.