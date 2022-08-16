Business

Tuesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Tuesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

WalletHub: Inflation not hitting Indiana as hard as other states

Inflation isn’t hitting Indiana as hard as other areas of the country, according to WalletHub.

Wallethub says the region isn’t even in the top 25 for the rising cost of things — the northeast, California, and Texas have seen prices increase more than other parts of the country.

Walmart to release earnings Tuesday

Walmart is a bellwether for inflation and the company reports its quarterly earnings today.

CEO Doug McMillon warned last quarter that price increases may get worse, saying in May, “On the food side, we’re seeing double-digit inflation, and I’m concerned that that inflation may continue to increase.”

Walmart has also said recently that customers are prioritizing buying food over other things like clothing.

McDonald’s recruiting more adults over 50

McDonald’s has kicked off a recruitment drive to hire more people over the age of 50.

This is due to the labor shortage that has left companies in many industries scrambling for workers.

McDonald’s is looking at “over 50’s” for its overseas restaurants as well.

King’s Hawaiian recalls several products “as a precaution”

King’s Hawaiian is voluntarily recalling several products out of an abundance of caution because one of its ingredients was supplied by Lyons Magnus.

Lyons Magnus recently issued a recall for over 400 products over possible bacterial contamination.

The recall includes certain lot codes of King’s Hawaiian pretzel slider buns, pretzel hamburger buns, and pretzel bites.

King’s Hawaiian says none of its products have been impacted by pathogens, but it’s issuing the recall to be “very cautious.”

Sales of hot pink products surge ahead of “Barbie” movie release

Hot pink decor and clothing sales are flourishing ahead of the “Barbie” movie release.

Stripes.com talked to a professional from the Pantone Color Institute who says hot pink is “playful and nostalgic, what people are looking for right now.”