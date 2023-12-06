Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines with Jane King.

Lilly sets Zepbound price at $1,060 per month

Eli Lilly and Company’s new weight loss drug, Zepbound, will cost just over $1,000 for a month’s supply before rebates.

Zepbound was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in early November as a treatment for people with obesity. Patients with a prescription from their doctor will now be able to get the drug.

Bank CEOs to testify before Congress

The CEOs of America’s largest banks will be before lawmakers later today.

Much of the focus will be on the banking sector and whether it is back on steady ground following the regional banking crisis earlier this year.

They’ll also likely talk about the economy, and in particular, how they see the average American consumer coping with record credit card debt.

U.S. job openings hit lowest level since 2021

Job openings totaled 8.7 million in October, a decline of 617,000.

That was the lowest total since March 2021 and brought the ratio of openings to available workers down to 1.3 to 1.

While job openings fell dramatically, total hires only nudged lower, while layoffs and separations were modestly higher.

Public safety agencies and cybersecurity

Public safety agencies say they need to beef up their cybersecurity capabilities.

A new survey by Mark 43 found America’s first responders’ biggest concerns. Just over 90% say they have experienced cybersecurity-related issues like phishing, scam calls, and malware attacks in the past year, while 82% worry that their organization’s data could be stolen or fall victim to ransomware.

Soup, crackers, and popsicles top kid comfort foods list

It takes less than 30 minutes for Americans to start feeling relief after indulging in their favorite sick-day foods, according to a survey from OnePoll on behalf of Delsym.

OnePoll talked to millennial parents of school-aged children and found that soup, broth, crackers, and popsicles topped the list of favorite sick-day comfort foods.