Wednesday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Here’s a look at Wednesday’s business headlines.

Bank of America

Bank of America, the second-biggest U.S. lender, plans to raise its minimum wage to $20 an hour over two years.

At that point, Bank of America employees will start at $41,000.

Big banks face growing pressure to show they are treating their less-powerful customers and employees well.

Youtube

Youtube is upping it Coachella game.

The popular video site will be live streaming from the Indio, California music festival for the ninth consecutive year, but for the first time will continue its coverage into the fest’s second weekend.

In 2018, Youtube had a massive audience of more than 41 million live streams from the festival viewed from more than 232 countries and territories.

Wayfair

Wayfair has just started its biggest sale since Black Friday.

Called “Way Day,” it started at midnight.

The huge markdowns span over 100,000 products from outdoor dining sets and mid-century modern sofas to stunning cooking essentials to outfit your dream kitchen. The sale runs until 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

Yogurt sales

When it comes to yogurt, consumers are confused.

the success of Chobani has led some of the big players in the industry, like Danone and General Mills to offer similar products.

There are also yogurts with fewer artificial additives and more natural ingredients.

Startups have offered products that are made from plants, not dairy.

Euromonitor says consumers are overwhelmed and yogurt sales have fallen in the past two years.