News

Celebrating National Cheesesteak Day, potato wedges recipe

A warm, thick, bakery-soft hoagie roll with thinly-sliced, richly-seasoned beef, drizzled with American cheese — that’s what it takes to create the ultimate Philly Cheesesteak.

To help us celebrate National Cheesesteak Day lifestyle influencer Meaghan Smith joined us Thursday to talk cheesesteak and to show us some of the best fixings to go with it.

She also shared the recipe for a scrumptious side dish of potato wedges.

Potato Wedges

Ingredients:

4 large potatoes

1 ½ tsp paprika

1 tsp garlic powder

Sea salt

Freshly ground pepper

Cooking spray

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 400 degrees F.

Wash the potatoes to get rid of any dirt. Peel if desired.

Cut the potatoes in half lengthwise. Place each half flat-side down and cut each half lengthwise again. For larger potatoes, cut each wedge in half again (lengthwise) giving you a total of eight wedges.

Add the wedges to a large mixing bowl. Spray with cooking spray (or if using olive oil, drizzle with about two tablespoons olive oil) then toss everything together to coat. Season well with salt and pepper.

Spread the wedges in a single layer over a large baking sheet lined with non stick foil and bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until golden and cooked through.

Remove from the oven and while they are still hot, season with salt to taste.

Enjoy!

For more information visit:

MerandMegEscapades.com

Instagram: @Mmescapades

TikTok: MegsEscapades