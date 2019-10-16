Chilly fall day with highs in the lower 50s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A cool start to the morning with temperatures in the 40s with decreasing clouds. A few peeks of sunshine are possible Wednesday morning but clouds will thicken up this afternoon. Winds have also shifted out of the NW which is dragging in cooler air for Wednesday. Highs will only warm to the lower 50s with gusty winds around 20-30 mph.

Later Wednesday night lows will plummet to the 30s with a partly cloudy sky.

Temperatures will take a slow warm up by the afternoon with highs in the upper 50s to near 60. Lots more sunshine through the day with quiet and cool weather continuing through the afternoon Friday. Highs by Friday should warm to the lower 60s.

Fantastic weekend with highs continuing a nice warming trend with everyone warming to the lower 70s. By Sunday most will be in the mid-70s with an isolated shower chance.

Better chance of showers to start the work week next week with highs in the lower 70s. A front will move in by the middle half of the week and cool us down to the lower 50s.