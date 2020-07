Hogsett: Face masks required in Marion County starting July 9

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Wearing a face mask is becoming a requirement in public in Marion County.

On Thursday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett announced that wearing a face mask will be required starting July 9.

Prior to making the announcement, Hogsett stated the number of cases in Marion County and the number of deaths in the county related to the virus.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated.