ISDH: 3,255 new COVID-19 cases; 30 more deaths

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – New COVID-19 data has been released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

ISDH says 3,255 more Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Those tests were recorded on Sept. 23.

A total of 947,918 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19 since March 2020.

ISDH reported 30 new deaths from COVID-19 in Indiana. The deaths occurred between Sept. 13 and Sept. 23.

A total of 14,895 Hoosiers have died from COVID-19. Another 482 “probable” deaths have occurred but a positive test is not on record.

The 7-day positivity rate for unique individuals stands at 19.7%. The 7-day positivity rate for all tests is 10.7%.

A total of 13,354,696 tests have been administered to 4,150,799 Hoosiers.

There are currently 2,279 Hoosiers hospitalized with COVID-19.

ISDH says 6,470,565 vaccination doses have been administered to Hoosiers, and 3,237,813 Hoosiers are fully vaccinated.

According to the Regenstrief Institute, 847,536 Hoosiers are estimated to have recovered from the virus.

According to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University, there have been more than 230,754,000 confirmed cases worldwide, with more than 4,731,000 deaths.

