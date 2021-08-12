Coronavirus

Lilly to require all US employees to get vaccine by Nov. 15

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Eli Lilly and Co. on Thursday announced it will require all U.S. employees to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

Employees in the United States and Puerto Rico will need to be vaccinated, effective Nov. 15. Anyone seeking medical or religious accommodations will be considered on an individual basis, Lilly said.

“Our top priority during this pandemic has been to protect the health and safety of our employees and ensure business continuity – today’s decision reflects that commitment,” Lilly said in a statement.

Meat processor Tyson Foods and Walmart, Indiana’s biggest employer, have also announced vaccines requirements for employees over the last few weeks.

Several health care companies in Indianapolis are also requiring employees to be vaccinated.

Full statement from Lilly: