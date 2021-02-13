Scientists uncover what may cause COVID-19 inflammation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Scientists have known for months that the coronavirus can cause deadly inflammation throughout the body. And according to a new study, they may have discovered the underlying cause of this inflammation.

It has to do with what scientists call autoantibodies. Instead of protecting the body from the virus, these antibodies do the reverse.

News 8 spoke with Dr. Christopher Doehring, vice president of medical affairs at Franciscan Health, about what this means.

“It’s not uncommon for some individuals when then they get exposed to a virus. And this could mean COVID, the flu, hepatitis or HIV. Any number of viruses can trigger the body to create autoantibodies that start attacking a person’s own tissue.

The study was small and more research needs to be done before scientists can reach a definitive link.

