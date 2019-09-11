COWORK 1010 To host grand opening celebration



INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (Inside INdiana Business)- Indianapolis-based COWORK 1010 has announced it will hold a grand opening ceremony Thursday. The coworking studio will offer freelancers, designers and other entrepreneurs networking opportunities and a space to work outside a conventional office setting.

The ceremony will run from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

An after party event will feature singer/songwriter Mitch Rossell, who will be performing at 8:30 p.m

“We wanted to go above and beyond what everyone else is doing in the coworking industry and I strongly believe we have accomplished that,” says Keith Webb, CoFounder at COWORK 1010 in a news release. “COWORK 1010 was designed to make it easy and even fun for someone to start their business without the big overhead expenses.”

Officials say the space will have Bean to Cup Coffee & Sun King Beer On Tap. The event will take place at the COWORK 1010 headquarters at 3500 Depauw Blvd, Suite 1110 in Indianapolis.

COWORK 1010 memberships will be available starting Thursday. For more information on the company, click here.