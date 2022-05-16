Crime Watch 8

1 arrested following shooting on SE side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police have arrested a man after a shooting that left a man in critical condition.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has arrested 44-year-old John May II for attempted murder.

He’s accused of shooting a man Sunday afternoon in the 1600 block of Harlan Street. That’s near Keystone Avenue and Minnesota Street on the southeast side.

The victim, a 27-year-old man, was found around 3:15 p.m. Sunday and taken to a hospital.

IMPD detectives received a description of a suspect and located him near State and Naomi streets. Police say he took off running between houses and was caught in the 1800 block of Ausbury Street.

IMPD says May’s mugshot is not yet able to be released.