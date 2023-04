1 dead, 1 in critical condition after east side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — At 5:24 p.m. Saturday, Indianapolis police responded to a report of a person shot in the 3400 block of North Emerson Avenue.

When officers arrived, they located two people with gunshot wounds. One person was dead at the scene and the other is in critical condition.

Police have not identified any suspects or identified the cause of the shooting.