1 dead after shooting near Butler Terrace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead after a shooting on the city’s northeast side on Sunday evening, according to police.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 5300 block of Butler Terrace on a report of a person shot. That is a residential area on the city’s northeast side. When officers arrived, they heard a call for help from inside an apartment and then forced a door open. Inside the apartment, officers located an adult male suffering from gunshot wound injuries.

Medics transported the injured man to a local hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will be assisting and will determine the cause of death. The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the dead man after his family have been notified.

Investigators ask that anyone with information about this incident call Detective Dustin Keedy at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3474 or by email at Dustin.keedy@indy.gov