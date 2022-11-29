Crime Watch 8

1 dead after shooting on Indy’s northwest side

Crime scene of shooting at Abington Drive (WISH Photo)
by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are investigating a fatal shooting leaving one person dead on Indy’s northwest side Tuesday afternoon, according to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

At 2:55 p.m. Tuesday, IMPD responded to reports of a person shot in the 4600 block of N Abington Drive. That is located at Abington Apartments, just east of I-465. When police arrived they located a person in critical condition who was later taken to a local hospital.

The person was pronounced deceased shortly after.

News 8 is at the scene and will provide additional information as soon as it becomes available.

