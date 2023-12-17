Search
17-year-old injured in shooting near U.S. 31

by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 17-year-old is in critical condition after a shooting near the city’s south side on Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Around 1:17 p.m. Sunday, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot at a Walmart near the 7200 block of U.S. 31 South. When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old in critical condition with gunshot wounds.

Investigators believe this was an accidental shooting. The person believed to be responsible for the shooting remained on scene and was detained by police. This person was interviewed and later released by police.

Investigators did not immediately release any details on what caused the shooting.

This story will be updated when more information has been released.

