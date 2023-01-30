Crime Watch 8

2 arrested after police chase, shooting along Binford Boulevard

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two men have been arrested after a Sunday afternoon police chase and shooting that left one of them hospitalized in critical condition, police said Monday.

Christian Myers, 22, faces preliminary charges of intimidation, criminal recklessness, unlawful possession of a firearm by a domestic batterer, and battery, said a news release issued Monday from Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. Detectives were working with Marion County prosecutors to determine formal criminal charges, if any, are filed.

The preliminary charges resulted from a Sunday morning case that had led police to search for Myers.

IMPD was called about 3 a.m. Sunday to a shots fired incident in the 1000 block of Broad Ripple Avenue. That’s on the north side along the intersection with Westfield Boulevard. A woman, who has not been identified, told officers about a disturbance with the father of her child. She said the man fired at least one shot into her vehicle as she drove away. The woman was not injured.

IMPD found Myers about 4 p.m. Sunday outside a car at the BP gas station at East 38th Street and Fall Creek Boulevard, which is on the near-north side next to the State Fairgrounds. Police tried to stop Myers, but he led officers on what IMPD called on a brief vehicle pursuit. That pursuit ended with a crash with another car near Kessler Boulevard East Drive and Binford Boulevard, on the city’s northeast side. Myers and another man, a 24-year-old who IMPD asked on Monday not be identified, exited the car and ran westbound across Binford, through a ditch and over a fence. Myers fired shots at three officers, and they returned fire and hit the gunman, IMPD says.

Myers remained in critical condition on Monday, IMPD says.

The 24-year-old man was not injured from the shooting but was taken to a hospital on Sunday with complaints of chest pain. He faces a preliminary charge of resisting law enforcement. “He was not suspected as having any role in the original disturbance and there is no indication he fired any shots at officers,” IMPD’s Monday news release said.

Detectives located two handguns with an extended magazine outside the passenger door of the car Myers was in. Police say one of the handguns had a Glock switch.

The officers who fired their guns were put on administrative leave, a standard procedure.

No officers or uninvolved citizens were injured during the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Erika Jones at the homicide office by calling 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.