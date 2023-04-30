2 men arrested for poaching wild turkeys

The back end of a pickup truck bearing the logos of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Natural Resources)

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two men were arrested by Indiana Conservation officers for poaching wild turkeys in Clay County.

Dylan Shaw, 22, of Brazil, and Wyatt McKenzie, 25, of Staunton, face misdemeanor charges of illegal possession of wild turkey and failure to check-in a wild turkey. Shaw faces an additional misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated and McKenzie faces an additional misdemeanor charge of false reporting/false informing.

On Wednesday, before 8 p.m., Conservation Officer Kaley McDonald observed a pickup truck entering and leaving a southern Clay County field several times before parking near a county road. McDonald approached the truck and identified two wild turkey carcasses in the open truck bed.

An on-scene interview determined that Shaw and McKenzie had each killed one wild turkey. Neither Shaw or McKenzie had purchased the required turkey hunting license, and neither of the two turkeys had been registered in the Indiana online check-in system as required by law.

Both men were arrested and transported to the Clay County Jail, and the wild turkeys were seized.