2 arrested in connection to southeast side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Two people are in custody in connection to a Christmas Day homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Police said 35-year-old Zacharia Schmidt and 25-year-old Chelsea Schmidt have been arrested for their role in the shooting death of 40-year-old Tiffany Allen.

Police said Chelsea Schmidt was arrested for assisting a criminal.

On Dec., 25, 2020, just after 4 a.m., officers were called to the 2700 block of South Hunter Road for a report of a person shot.

After getting to the scene, a woman, later identified as Allen, was found in the area with gunshot wounds. Responding medical personnel pronounced Allen dead on the scene.

Homicide detectives soon after began their investigation, which led them to Zacharia and Chelsea Schmidt.

Both were arrested on Sunday, Jan. 24.