2 injured after shooting on Indy’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is critical, and another is in stable condition after a Sunday night shooting on Indy’s far east side, police say.

At 6:47 p.m., The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police officers were dispatched to the 600 block of Belhaven Drive. That is west of Washington Park East Cemetery.

Officers arrived and found two people with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. One was transported to a hospital in critical condition, and the second remained on the scene in stable condition.

Police did not provide information on what led to the shooting.

No further information was immediately provided.