3 arrested in Columbus drug dealing investigation

Robert L. Shutters, 51, of Columbus, Richard L. Spray, 59, of Columbus, and Cheri Foley, 45, of Columbus. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested on Monday after a long-term drug dealing investigation in Columbus, police say.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team received several tips that Robert L. Shutters, 51, of Columbus, and Richard L. Spray, 59, of Columbus were dealing illegal narcotics out of their home, a news release said Tuesday.

After further investigation, Investigators received a search warrant for Shutters’ and Spray’s home in the 2200 block of Indiana Avenue. The Columbus Police Department SWAT team executed the search warrant and recovered almost a quarter pound of methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales, fentanyl, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Shutters, Spray, and Ceri Foley, 45, of Columbus, who was staying at the home, were arrested and transported to Bartholomew County Jail for:

Shutters : Dealing in methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), Dealing methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony x2), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.

