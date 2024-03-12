Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

3 arrested in Columbus drug dealing investigation

Robert L. Shutters, 51, of Columbus, Richard L. Spray, 59, of Columbus, and Cheri Foley, 45, of Columbus. (Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — Three people were arrested on Monday after a long-term drug dealing investigation in Columbus, police say.

The Joint Narcotics Enforcement Team received several tips that Robert L. Shutters, 51, of Columbus, and Richard L. Spray, 59, of Columbus were dealing illegal narcotics out of their home, a news release said Tuesday.

After further investigation, Investigators received a search warrant for Shutters’ and Spray’s home in the 2200 block of Indiana Avenue. The Columbus Police Department SWAT team executed the search warrant and recovered almost a quarter pound of methamphetamine, packaging materials, digital scales, fentanyl, and a large amount of drug paraphernalia.

Shutters, Spray, and Ceri Foley, 45, of Columbus, who was staying at the home, were arrested and transported to Bartholomew County Jail for:

  • Shutters: Dealing in methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), Dealing methamphetamine (Level 4 Felony x2), maintaining a common nuisance, possession of a narcotic drug, possession of methamphetamine, and possession of paraphernalia.
  • Spray: Dealing in Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), possession of methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), maintaining a common nuisance, and possession of paraphernalia.
  • Foley: Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 6 Felony), visiting a common nuisance, possession of paraphernalia.
(Provided Photo/Columbus Police Department)

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘Dress for Success’ event aims...
All Indiana /
‘Charlie Parker’s Yardbird’ coming to...
All Indiana /
Gardner Minshew leaving Indy; Tesla’s...
All Indiana /
Tasty Takeout: Chef Dan’s
All Indiana /
Indy’s own ‘Forrest Gump’ Cameron...
News /
BOAH: Severe weather planning for...
News /
Feds to spend millions to...
Local News /
Indianapolis fire captain rescues woman...
Local News /