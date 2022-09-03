Crime Watch 8

4 overnight shootings in Indianapolis, 2 deadly

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A total of four shootings happened in the city Friday night into Saturday morning. Two separate shootings left two dead and another shooting left one in critical condition, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

1 dead, 26th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street

A person was shot and killed at 26th Street and Dr. MLK Jr. Street around 12:20 a.m. Saturday, according to IMPD.

Police have not provided News 8 with any further detail on this shooting at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

1 dead, Southeastern Avenue and South Hunter Road

A person was shot and killed on the city’s southeast side, according to IMPD.

This shooting happened at 11:55 p.m. Friday, police say.

Police have not provided News 8 with any further detail on this shooting at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

1 shot, Southeastern Avenue and South Franklin Road

A person was shot on the city’s southeast side, according to IMPD.

At 11:55 p.m. Friday, the person was shot near Southeastern Avenue and Franklin Road, police say.

Police did not give a condition of the victim, but did say that detectives are investigation.

1 shot, Washington Street and I-465

A person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s westside, according to IMPD.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, the shooting took place near Washington and I-465, police say.

Police have not provided News 8 with any further detail at this time.