6th grader may face criminal charges after bringing BB gun to school

A sixth grader in Greenfield-Central Community Schools may face criminal charges for bringing a BB gun to school on April 26, 2023. (Photo Provided/Greenfield Police Department)

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — A sixth grader in Greenfield-Central Community Schools may face criminal charges for bringing a BB gun to school.

Police said Thursday that the 13-year-old goes to Maxwell Intermediate School. That’s in the unincorporated community of Maxwell, about 2 miles north of Greenfield off State Road 9.

The boy, who was not named because of his age, brought the weapon to school Wednesday.

Officers say no threats were made by the student.

The Hancock County prosecutor will consider criminal charges.