Anderson man accused of firing gun into mother’s house

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man is accused of firing a gun into his mother’s house in September.

Damien McGuire, 25, is charged with one count of criminal recklessness by shooting a firearm into a building, one count of possession of a machine gun, one count of unlawful carrying of a handgun.

According to court docs, on Sept. 14 around 12:20 a.m., officers were sent to a home on Central Avenue on the city’s south side on reports of shots being fired.

Upon arrival, officers found one spent 9mm shell casing in the road near the home. Officers then contacted a woman living at the home, McGuire’s mother.

She told officers that “she knew that her son…was the person that shot at her residence because he has been upset with her over money that she allegedly owes him and has been threatening her,” court docs say.

Later that day around 10:20 a.m., police were sent to the same area on reports of shots fired and a white vehicle leaving the area quickly.

Upon arrival, officers contacted McGuire’s mother again. She told officers McGuire had been harassing and threatening her all morning. She heard the shots fired in front of her home but did not see McGuire.

Officers spoke to a witness who said he was looking out of his second story apartment window at the time of the incident and saw a white vehicle parked outside of the Central Avenue home with its blinkers on. He saw the driver of the car pull up close to the house and fire 2 to 3 shots toward the house.

The white vehicle then left the house quickly.

Later that day around 1 p.m., officers were sent to the area near First Street and Madison Avenue on reports of a white vehicle running a woman of the road. She told officers she had seen the white vehicle parked at a home in the 900 block of West Vineyard Street. She saw the driver get out of the car and enter the home, court docs say.

The woman gave officers the license plate number on the white vehicle.

Police arrived at the home in the 900 block of West Vineyard Street to find a white vehicle with the license plate number the woman provided.

“In plain view from the passenger front window was a silver and black handgun in between the front passenger seat and the center console,” court papers say.

Police arrested McGuire. According to online court records, McGuire was released Monday after his bond of $10,000 was paid.