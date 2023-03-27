Anderson man faces charges for child pornography

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man is facing charges of creating sexually explicit images and video of children, police say.

Marcus DeWeese Sr., from Anderson, was arrested Thursday for several counts of possession of child pornography with an aggravating factor, two counts of photographing sexual conduct of a minor with an aggravating factor, 13 counts of voyeurism, and three counts of videotaping sexual conduct of a minor.

DeWeese was being investigated by Hamilton County Metro Child Exploitation Task Force, which is stationed in the Fishers Police Department, after receiving a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Detectives were able to collect digital evidence from DeWeese’s home. Child pornography and voyeuristic material were also discovered on DeWeese’s phone.

Investigators also say DeWeese used hidden cameras to gather his material, both within his home and at his former employer. Investigators say they are working on notifying those involved in DeWeese’s actions.

DeWeese is currently being held at a Madison County Jail on a $100,000 surety bond. A preliminary hearing date for DeWeese has not been announced. The investigation is still ongoing.