Boone County sheriff: Deported felon captured

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A deported felon is captured in Boone County.

A tip lead police to Bernardo Catalan.

Police pulled him over for speeding, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

Catalan gave officers a Mexico identification card with a false name and invalid date of birth. Police then called in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. They placed a hold on Catalan.

He’s now facing charges for the false ID and false informing, the sheriff’s office says.

News release