Boone County sheriff: Deported felon captured
LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — A deported felon is captured in Boone County.
A tip lead police to Bernardo Catalan.
Police pulled him over for speeding, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.
Catalan gave officers a Mexico identification card with a false name and invalid date of birth. Police then called in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents. They placed a hold on Catalan.
He’s now facing charges for the false ID and false informing, the sheriff’s office says.
News release
“Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana received an anonymous tip alerting law enforcement to a possible
suspect, who was selling drugs at a warehouse in Whitestown, IN. The tip also reported that the suspect had been previously deported and was possibly working for the Mexican Cartel. The suspect was named in the tip as “Jesus Catalan.” After an initial investigation by law enforcement, the suspect was identified as Bernardo Catalan who was a deported felon and did not have a valid driver’s license.
“On May 12, 2023, Boone County Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit located Mr. Catalan while driving to work. A traffic stop was initiated for speeding, and Mr. Catalan provided a Mexican Identification Card that displayed the name “Jesus Catalan” with an invalid date of birth. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement was contacted and arrived on the scene. ICE Agents were able to identify the driver as Bernardo Catalan. The entirety of the Crime Stoppers Tip is still under investigation at this time.
“Mr. Catalan was transported to the Boone County jail pending charges of False Government Identification and False Informing. US ICE has placed a detainer on Mr. Catalan as well. Boone County Sheriff’s Office is proud to work with our federal partners in assisting with issues from the border as Title 42 expires. All involved parties are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.”
Boone County Sheriff’s Office news release issued 3:09 p.m. May 12, 2023