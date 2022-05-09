Crime Watch 8

Divorced couple connected to ex-Subway pitchman investigation sentenced

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two associates of Jared Fogle have received federal prison sentences.

After an investigation dating back to 2014, Russell Taylor and Angela Baldwin were sentenced in the case on Monday. Taylor and Baldwin were formally married.

Taylor received a sentence of 27 years. Baldwin received a sentence of 400 months, which is just over 33 years.

Taylor and Fogle were arrested, charged and convicted in 2015. Taylor’s conviction was vacated in 2020 after an appeal. Baldwin was connected to the case during the re-investigation into Taylor. Fogle was a nationally-known pitchman for Subway up until his arrest.

Investigators said the couple had hidden cameras in their house to record underage children nude or engaging in sexual activity. The couple sent child porn videos and images to Fogle and others, according to investigators.

“The Taylors have finally been held accountable for their years of heinous sexual exploitation of children,” U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers said in a statement. “Child sexual abusers must be held accountable for the lifelong impact of these crimes on survivors and their families.

Taylor pled guilty in June 2021 for multiple crimes including 24 counts of producing child sexual abuse material.

Baldwin was convicted by a jury in October 2021 for two counts of production of child sexual abuse material, one count of conspiracy to produce child sexual abuse material, and one count of possession of child sexual abuse material.

News 8 does not have a mugshot of Angela Taylor.