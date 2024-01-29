Drunk driver leads police on 111 mph chase in Bartholomew County

Kolby Mitchell, 24, of Columbus, Indiana. Mitchell was arrested after leading police on a 111 mph chase in Bartholomew County while intoxicated. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County jail)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A Columbus man was arrested Saturday after leading officers on an over a hundred mph chase while intoxicated.

The Columbus Police Department announced the arrest on social media Monday.

Around 12:40 a.m. Saturday, a Columbus police officer saw a Chevy Camaro, driven by 24-year-old Kolby Mitchell, speeding while driving on Indianapolis Road near Lowell Road. The officer’s speed radar clocked the Camaro going nearly 111 mph in a 55 mph zone.

The officer tried to catch up with Mitchell to pull him over, but Mitchell proceeded to turn his lights off while continuing to speed on Indianapolis Road.

Police finally caught up to Mitchell near 3rd and Lindsey streets in Columbus and took him into custody.

The department said officers noted Mitchell had “bloodshot and glassy eyes and had a strong odor of alcohol on his breath.” They also found an open alcoholic beverage in the Camaro.

Officers gave Mitchell “several” field sobriety tests. Mitchell’s blood-alcohol content was also reported as nearly double the legal limit at 0.137%.

The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute describes the legal limit for blood alcohol content while driving as lower than 0.08%.

Mitchell was being held at the Bartholomew County jail. He was also facing charges of resisting law enforcement, reckless driving, and criminal recklessness.