Father, daughter take plea agreement in 2020 Indianapolis crash that killed 3 teens

Okadema Link (left) and Shantiana Willis (right) have been charged with multiple crimes following the hit-and-run deaths of three teens. (Provided Photos/Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Plea agreements were filed this week in Marion County for a father and his daughter for their roles in a fatal crash that killed three teenagers in 2020.

Okadema Link and his daughter Shantiana Willis agreed to plead guilty to three felony counts of causing death when operating a vehicle while intoxicated.

Link and Willis initially faced nine felony counts each, including charges of reckless homicide and causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated. Link also faced charges for leaving the scene of an accident.

The plea agreements outline sentencing for both father and daughter. In November, a judge is set to sentence Willis to 27 years and Link to 36 years. They were both ordered to pay restitution and to stay away from the victims’ families.

On May 23, 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to the 3700 block of West Kessler Boulevard North around 1:20 a.m. on reports of a hit-and-run.

According to court documents, Link and Willis were each driving southbound on Kessler Boulevard N. Drive near 38th Street just before 1 a.m. on May 23, 2020, when Willis struck a GMC Acadia, which then crossed the raised concrete median.

Willis, in a Chevrolet Malibu, then veered into the other lane and was struck in the rear by Link’s vehicle, pushing the vehicle driven by Willis into the opposite lanes. Her car finally came to a stop in a yard after striking a parked tow truck.

Link’s vehicle, a Chevrolet Tahoe, struck the three teens, who were walking on the gravel shoulder.

The three teenagers hit and killed were identified as Kierra Brown, 15, David Evans, 14, and Tyjiana Velez, 13.

Link left the scene and later returned. Court papers say he told police he was not racing the vehicle driven by Willis, and he was responsible for hitting the three teens.

Link and Willis both have sentencing hearings set for Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

