Felon with gun who posted selfie sentenced to 5 years in prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Federal investigators in March 2021 nabbed a 24-year-old felon whom they say had been posting pictures of himself on social media holding a gun.

The man has been sentenced to more than five years in federal prison, federal prosecutors announced Monday.

Bradley Morgan had posted these photos to Instagram showing himself pointing guns at the camera.

According to court documents, Morgan was a convicted felon who was on probation and had an outstanding warrant when the photos were discovered. A felon is barred by law from possessing a weapon.

When police searched his Kokomo, Indiana, home, they say, they found Morgan hiding in a closet. They also say they found “multiple guns” and drugs in the same room.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

