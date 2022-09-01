Crime Watch 8

Formal charges filed against suspect in fatal shooting of Dutch soldier

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Formal charges have been filed against a man accused of fatally shooting a Dutch soldier and wounding two others.

Shamar Duncan, 22, faces a charge of murder, two counts of attempted murder and a count of disorderly conduct.

The Dutch Ministry of Defence released this photo of Simmie Poetsema. (Provided Photo/Dutch Ministry of Defence)

Duncan, an Indianapolis resident, is accused of shooting three Royal Netherlands Army soldiers who had been in Indiana for training. One of the soldiers, 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, died in the days following the shooting.

Poetsema and his fellow soldiers were visiting downtown Indianapolis while on a night off from training at Muscatatuck Urban Training Center, located southeast of Indianapolis and near North Vernon.

Witnesses claim the Dutch soldiers had some sort of altercation on the streets of downtown in the early morning of Aug. 27. At least two uninvolved witnesses described Duncan’s group as the aggressors in the situation. Eyewitnesses said three or four people were in Duncan’s group and between nine and 14 in the group of Dutch soldiers.

Following a fight between the groups, witnesses said Duncan went to a pickup truck, retrieved a gun and started firing.

Officers arrived to find three gunshot victims, broken glass outside a hotel and a trail of blood.

In a Thursday morning press conference, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said more charges could be filed in the future related to this case.

Duncan has an initial court appearance on Thursday afternoon.

Duncan does not have a violent criminal history. He was charged for theft in 2019 and received probation following a plea deal.