Greencastle woman arrested for forgery

GREENCASTLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Greencastle woman was arrested Tuesday afternoon after being accused of trying to cash a fraudulent check at a Putnam County bank, state police say.

Jessie Furnish, 32, was arrested for forgery, theft where the value of the property is between $750 and $50,000, possession of narcotic drug trafficking with an inmate, official misconduct, and possession of a controlled substance.

Indiana State Police began a criminal investigation after receiving information that someone had attempted to cash a fraudulent check for $25,000 at a bank. Detectives were told that Furnish had allegedly forged a check for self-gain.

Furnish was taken to the Putnam County jail and was being held without bond. Police say Furnish also had additional warrants out for her arrest that were served.