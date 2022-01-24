Crime Watch 8

House fire in northern Hamilton County ruled arson

Jackson Township Fire Department was called about 8 p.m. Friday to a house fire in the 100 block of East South Street in Arcadia. (Photo Provided/International Association of Fire Fighters Local 4416 1)

ARCADIA, Ind. (WISH) — A Friday night house fire in northern Hamilton County was ruled an arson.

Jackson Township Fire Department was called about 8 p.m. Friday to a house fire in the 100 block of East South Street in Arcadia.

No injuries were reported, but multiple fire departments worked into early Saturday morning to extinguish and investigate the fire. The Indiana State Fire Marshal’s Office helped determine the arson.

The Arcadia-based fire department is seeking the public’s help. Anyone with information was asked to contact Jackson Township Fire Department at 317-984-3443 or email the details to fireinvestigations@jacksonfire.us. To remain anonymous, people can call the Indiana Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-222-8477.