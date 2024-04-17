Howard County correctional officer charged with having sex with female inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. (WISH) — An internal investigation led to the arrest of a Howard County corrections officer who’s accused of sexual misconduct with an inmate in a work release program, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Terrion Henderson, 23, of Kokomo, had worked for the sheriff’s office for nine months in March when he began exchanging messaging with a female inmate via Facebook, said a news release from Sheriff’s Capt. Jordan J. Buckley.

Henderson commented on her looks through Facebook messaging, saying “I’d love to get to know you.” Later, he asked for the female’s phone number so they could talk via text. After some texts, he began communicating with her via Snapchat.

Surveillance video at the sheriff’s office on April 1 captured Henderson leaving the parking lot at 2:07 p.m. in a white Chevrolet Malibu. An hour later, surveillance footage from the female inmate’s work release shows the white Malibu with the same license plate number picking her up.

The female inmate told investigators that Henderson drove her to the Chrysler plant, where she works, and slipped off her Community Corrections bracelet, leaving it at her workplace to cover her tracks. The woman inmate also told investigators that Henderson had no knowledge of her wearing a bracelet or taking it off.

The GPS data from the bracelet would later confirm that it remained at Chrysler from 3:20 p.m. until it turned off at 8:24 p.m., a release said.

The inmate told officers Henderson then drove her to her house, where they had sexual intercourse. Henderson would then leave her home while she stayed and consumed alcohol and illegal drugs, per a release.

She would later turn herself in the next day for violating her work release contract and was transported back to Howard County Jail for escape.

Henderson was taken into questioning on Tuesday and would change his story multiple times to detectives. He initially denied the allegations made by the female inmate and then admitted to picking up the female inmate from work release, driving her to her home in Peru, and having sex while there.

Henderson was booked into the Howard County Jail and immediately transferred to another facility on

these felony charges: sexual misconduct by a service provider; official misconduct; obstruction of justice; and assisting a criminal.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Detective Rod Shaffer at 765-614-3475.