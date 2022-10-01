Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 1 dies, 1 in critical condition after hit-and-run leads into police chase ending in fatal crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person is dead and another person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run leads to a police chase and ends in a fatal crash on the city’s northwest side of town, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Just before 3 a.m. Saturday, on the 7100 block of Michigan Road near 62nd street officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and drove off, police said.

Police say the driver of the Pontiac lead officers on a chase before hitting another car with three people inside of it at a red light.

Officers attempted to pull over the Pontiac, but the car did not stop leading police on a short police chase. As the Pontiac approached a red light, a silver Mazda was sitting at the red light and was struck by the Pontiac. The Pontiac pushed the Mazda through the intersection and caused the Mazda to catch fire.

According to IMPD, three people were trapped inside of the Mazda.

One person died at the scene, a man is in critical condition and a female is in stable condition, police said.

According to police, the condition of the pedestrian is unknown at this time.

The driver of the Pontiac was checked by medics and taken to the hospital for a blood draw.

IMPD officers did not strike a vehicle.

Preliminary information leads police to believe alcohol and speed played a role in the crash.

Anyone with information was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.