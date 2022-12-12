Crime Watch 8

IMPD: 2 arrested following series of Chase Bank robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police arrested two people for their involvement in a series of bank robberies.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they began investigating four bank robberies in October.

According to a release, the Chase Bank at 4710 East 10th Street was robbed Thursday and investigators were able to figure out a suspect. After further investigation, police stopped a vehicle at the 2500 block of LaSalle Street where they found Ashley Thompson, 31, and Tazhane Brooks, 25. Both Thompson and Brooks were taken into custody.

Police believe they were both involved in the robbery, as well as a series of robberies at other Chase Banks throughout the month of October. Those robberies include:

October 7, 2022, Forum Credit Union (7023 Corporate Drive)

October 8, 2022, Chase Bank (702 E. 86th Street)

October 8, 2022, Chase Bank (5601 Castle Creek Pkwy N. Drive)

October 29, 2022, Chase Bank (1420 W. Southport Road)

December 8, 2022, Chase Bank (4710 E. 10th Street)

Anyone with more information about the bank robberies should contact Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477