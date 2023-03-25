IMPD: 3 hurt, 1 dead after pair of morning shootings

UPDATE: Police confirmed around 7:42 a.m. that the shooting happened near an interstate on I-70 near Emmerson Street.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say two people were shot early Saturday morning on the city’s east side, leaving one person dead.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say the shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. near the corner of east 21st Street and Emmerson Avenue.

When police arrived, they found two people with gunshot wounds. Police say one person was awake and breathing while the other was taken to a hospital in critical condition where they later died.

The shooting is still under investigation. No additional details have been provided.

2 people shot on city’s northeast side

Police say two people were shot early Saturday morning near 30th and North Sherman Drive. It happened around 6:45 a.m.

Police say one person is stable while the other is in good condition. Officers are still investigating what led up to the shooting.

No additional details have been provided.