IMPD arrests man in connection to shooting at fitness center

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man has been arrested in connection to a shooting last week at a fitness center that injured an adult and a juvenile, Indianapolis police said Monday.

Steve Valdez-Rivera, 20, was arrested on preliminary charges of aggravated battery, battery with a deadly weapon, and criminal recklessness. The violent crime unit of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department apprehended Valdez-Rivera on Monday near East 79th Street and Harcourt Road. That’s an area with apartments on the north side.

“Additional details will be available in the probable cause,” said an email sent Monday afternoon from IMPD Lt. Shane Foley with the public affairs office. “IMPD appreciates information provided by members of the public throughout the investigation.”

Online records on Monday afternoon did not show a case filed yet for Valdez-Rivera. His jail booking photo was not available Monday afternoon from IMPD.

An adult and a juvenile were hurt in the shooting Tuesday night in the foyer of the fitness facility. At last report Tuesday, one of the people was in serious condition, and the other was stable. No additional information was immediately available about them from police.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday to two reports of a person shot at Vasa Fitness, 6965 W. 38th St. That’s in an area with retailers and restaurants just southeast of the I-465 interchange for West 38th Street.