IMPD makes arrest in deadly east side gas station shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old man was arrested Wednesday morning for his accused role in Saturday’s deadly shooting at a gas station on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

Martice McGee was arrested in connection with the deaths of 29-year-old Jimmy Thomas Jr. and 26-year-old Jaquareous Mitchel on North Emerson Avenue Saturday.

IMPD responded to a report of two people shot at the Shell gas station located at 3402 N Emerson Avenue at 5:20 p.m.

Officers arrived and found Jimmy Thomas Jr. and Jaquareous Mitchel inside the store with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. Mitchel was pronounced dead at the scene and Thomas was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Police say they spoke with multiple witnesses and reviewed surveillance footage and identified the alleged suspect. Mcgee was arrested for two counts of murder. The Marion County Prosecutors Office will review the case and determine a final charging decision.