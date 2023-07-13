IMPD makes arrest in murder, robbery investigation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A 20-year-old suspect already in police custody is now accused in a 2022 murder and robbery, police say.

Detectives identified Jerry Poge, 20, as a possible suspect in the 2022 shooting death of 41-year-old Ervin Crabtree.

Just after 1:30 a.m. on June 17, 2022, Indianapolis Police Department officers responded to a report of a person shot in the 2300 block of Stuart Street. That is located in a residential area on the near east side.

Officers arrived and located Crabtree shot inside the residence. Medical personnel transported Crabtree to an area hospital in critical condition. He died shortly after his arrival.

IMPD says Crabtree was shot during a robbery.

On Wednesday, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges of murder and robbery. Police say Poge was already in custody for an unrelated incident at the time of the charging.