Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for involvement in July homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his involvement in a July homicide, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD says they received reports of a person shot on July 12 at the 1900 block of Wallace Ave. When police arrived, they found a person with gunshot wounds. Police say Zech Thomsen was a person of interest throughout the investigation. Police say they’ve gathered information on the case over the last five months, and arrested Thomsen Thursday.

Thomsen’s hearing is scheduled on Jan. 3.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.