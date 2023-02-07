Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man arrested for role in November 2022 homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man was arrested for his role in a shooting that killed a man in November 2022, police say.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say they received a call about a shooting on Nov. 18 just after 6:15 p.m. in the 9100 block of East 38th Place. When they arrived, they found a man and woman inside a vehicle with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a local hospital.

Police say the man with gunshot wounds was later identified as 30-year-old William Wilson. The woman’s identity was not provided. Police say the man was in critical condition and the woman was in stable condition.

According to a release, the woman was released from the hospital on Nov. 20, and Wilson died at the hospital.

Police say they arrested Tony Miller Jr. who was wanted for possessing a handgun by a felon. After further investigation, police served a warrant on Miller for murder while he was in the Marion County Justice Center.

Anyone with more information about the shooting should contact Detective Connie Pearson at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.